On May 10th students from the Digital Video and Editing class at Oakcrest High School visited the Hess School to produce educational videos for the PBIS program (positive behavioral interventions and supports).
PBIS is a program designed to show school-wide expectations to students at schools in the Hamilton Township School District. Students from Oakcrest media filmed several videos focused on behavior and manners in the building, on the playground and the bus, under the guidance of Hess staff members Ann Bucknam, Karl Kelchner and Jeff Wellington, who helped coordinate the visit.
The completed videos will be used in the upcoming school year as a teaching tool for students in the pre-k and second- through fifth-grade programs.
Oakcrest senior media student Taylor Thompson, an aspiring elementary school teacher, said the experience was “a good opportunity to work with children and teach them about something that I love to do.”
Students on the trip to Hess included Jack Markley, Connor Bond, Taylor Thompson and Kaitlyn Scardino. Media students worked with media teacher Jason Thomas, who said, “The students enjoy every chance they get to work with the schools in their community. They get an opportunity to give back by sharing some of their expertise and creativity with others."
Thomas said this is the fourth time they were able to collaborate with a school in Hamilton Township since last year.
“Our students have enjoyed working with the future Falcons to produce some really creative video concepts,” Thomas said.
To date, Oakcrest Media has helped produce a variety of video projects with area organizations and schools, including short films, public service announcements, commercials, music videos and news reports. For information about this project or about working with Oakcrest Media, email Jason Thomas at jthomas@gehrhsd.net.