Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Denise L. Hinson, 47, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 1 by Officer O'Dell and charged with driving under the influence.

John F. Pilallis, 66, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 2 by Officer Wilsbach and charged with driving under the influence.

Jonathan D. Ryan, 29, of Turnersville, Gloucester County, was arrested Feb. 3 by Officers Hanley and Osby and charged with shoplifting.

Stephanie M. Ortiz, 34, of Vineland, was arrested Feb. 3 by Sgt. Robell and Officer DiMeo and charged with improper behavior and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Aaron Cruz-Tagle, 34, of Baltimore, was arrested Feb. 5 by Officers Thoreson and DiMeo and charged with driving under the influence.

Walter L. Harris IV, 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 5 by Officer Train and Sgt. Nelson and charged with shoplifting.

Jonathan W. Cook, 52, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, was arrested Feb. 5 by Officer McElrea and charged with shoplifting and possession of heroin.

Michael P. Woolbert, 33, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 6 by Officers Silvio and Howze and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Diana Jeanne Thompson, 50, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 6 by Sgt. Muller and Officer Silvio and charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to breath test.

Stephanie L. Corio, 31, of Little Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County, was arrested Feb. 7 by Officer McCarthy and charged with shoplifting, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.