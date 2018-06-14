Thaddeus R. Monroe, 26, of Trenton, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with carjacking and resisting arrest.

Karen Y. Barahona, 36, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with driving under the influence.

Sylverster C. Rivera, 30, of Bridgeton, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adrian Pinto-Laparra, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with driving under the influence.

Hamilton Township police blotter, Feb. 18-24 Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…

Donald M. McClintock, 62, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with simple assault.

Elizabeth N. Westcott, 21, of Dorothy, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with loitering to obtain or sell a controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Azizuddin Clark, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with theft and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Robert M. Thomposon, 30, of Margate, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with defiant trespass.

Philip P. Moore, 64, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with driving under the influence.

Isiah R. Reed, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shabirah S. Davis, 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with causing or attempting bodily injury and improper behavior.

Badiah J. Davis, 25, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with causing or attempting bodily injury and improper behavior.

Gwendolyn T. Mason, 31, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct.