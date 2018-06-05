Doreen R. Williams, 59, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Janice M. Dalton, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with discarding an alcohol container in public, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Genii K. Degraffenreidt, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with shoplifting.

Chrischan O. Faulkner, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with shoplifting.

Anthony A. Cosenza III, 31, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with shoplifting.

David A. Diaz, 22, of Glassboro, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with driving under the influence.

Jennifer A. Tash, 18, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with shoplifting.

Donna M. Tash, 50, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with shoplifting.

Antonio J. Rodriguez, 30, of Vineland, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with driving under the influence.

Jason J. Sage, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with shoplifting and theft of movable property.

Kiara Viedma, 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with driving under the influence.

Joseph W. Putnam, 26, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly I. Mooney, 30, of Minotola, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Nicole M. Kraus, 38, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with driving under the influence.