Robert R. Chandler, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with shoplifting, eluding and possession of burglar's tools.

Vivian E. Ortiz, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with shoplifting, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chanel Ortiz-Rodrigez, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with shoplifting.

Kimberly S. Renart, Feb. 3, 40, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Hamilton Township police blotter, Feb. 1-7 Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…

Ezekiel B. Kuzel, 24, of Ventnor, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with shoplifting.

Tyesha M. Pratt, 34, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Wanda L. Habersham, 56, of Pleasantville, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Alexis A. Flores, 30, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with simple assault.

Andrii Kozak, 41, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with shoplifting.

Dominic J. Francis, 24, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Hamilton Township police blotter, Jan. 26-31 Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…

Clifford W. Colmyer, 43, of West Creek, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with shoplifting.

Steven G. Banks, 28, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.

Chiana N. Walker, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with shoplifting.

Donna A. Walker, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with shoplifting.

Coco A. Bianco, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with simple assault.

Alain C. Marin, 44, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bianca R. Matos, 26, of Absecon, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with driving under the influence.