Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Jalisah Campbell, 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 3 by Officers Murray and Howze and charged with hindering apprehension.

Steven K. Kazantzoglou, 43, of Ventnor, was arrested Jan. 18 by Officers Ware and Howze and charged with shoplifting.

Joel Dennis, 49, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 19 by Officer DiMeo and charged with hindering apprehension.

Angela V. Dariano, 27, of Lawrence Township, was arrested Jan. 19 by Officer Lee and charged with shoplifting.

Natasha M. Vicente, 26, of Vineland, was arrested Jan. 20 by Sgt. Schnurr and Officer Rizzo and charged with simple assault and criminal mischief.

Conrad M. Burger, 31, of Linwood, was arrested Jan. 22 by Officer McCarthy and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

John E. Bassaner, 28, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 22 by Officers Train and Ware and charged with possession of a hypodermic needle.

Vincent Heredia, 41, of Vineland, was arrested Jan. 23 by Officer Tantum and charged with hindering apprehension.

Rasheed M. Phillips, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 18 by Officer Murray and charged with hindering apprehension.

Samantha J. Horsey, 25, of Hammonton, was arrested Jan. 21 by Officer Wilsbach and charged with improper behavior and harassment.

Cheri Anne LeMasters, 29, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 24 by Officer Wilsbach and charged with driving under the influence.

Alexsander Morales, 49, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Jan. 23 by Detective Armitage-Cooker and charged with lewdness and impairing or debauching the morals of a minor.

Daniel D. Simpson, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 25 by Officer Thoresen and charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.