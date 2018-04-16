Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Tessa R. Carty, 18, of Newfield, Gloucester County, was arrested Jan. 10 by Officer Jacobi and charged with operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol while underage.
Michael J. Enright, 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 11 by Officer Pahang and charged with simple assault.
Quiona S. Hawkins, 27, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 9 by Officers Lee and Howze and charged with hindering apprehension and contempt.
David L. Goheen Jr., 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 12 by Sgt. Robell and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic syringe and contempt.
David James Thomas, 31, of Philadelphia, was arrested Jan. 12 by Sgt. Robell and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt.
Canatcher D. Anderson Jr., 48, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 12 by Officer Brady and charged with driving under the influence.
Martin J. Manno, 57, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 12 by Officer Jacobi and charged with driving under the influence.
Marcos J. Rivera, 35, of Vineland, was arrested Jan. 13 by Officers Ware and Howze and charged with possession of a hypodermic needle.
Desiree Mendez, 34, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 13 by Officer O'Dell and charged with shoplifting, possession of heroin and possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Bailee I. Daniel, 22, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 13 by Officers Rudolph and Mandela and charged with simple assault.
Melanie Rowbotham, 40, of Tuckerton, was arrested Jan. 14 by Officer Bucci and charged with driving under the influence.
Deshaun J. Andrews, 19, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 14 by Officer Murray and charged with hindering apprehension.
Andriy Sosov, 41, of Millville, was arrested Jan. 14 by Officer O'Dell and charged with driving under the influence.
Modesto Rivera Jr., 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 15 by Officer Bakker and charged with driving under the influence.
Jose A. Perez, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 15 by Officers Silvio and Wilsbach and charged with hindering apprehension and contempt.
Brittney Ann Donohoe, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 16 by Officer Wilsbach and charged with shoplifting.