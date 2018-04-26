Jeremy M. Wittland, 23, of Vineland, was arrested Jan. 26 by Officers Miller and Odell and charged with driving under the influence.

Lori N. Mazzarelli, 21, of Newfield, was arrested Jan. 26 by Officer Odell and charged with driving under the influence.

William H. Wesner Jr., 36, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 24 and 26 by Officers McElrea and Sexton and charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jihad A. Ali, 63, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 23 by Officer Ware and charged with driving under the influence.

Wilfredo Echevarria, 36, of Atlantic, City, was arrested Jan. 27 by Officer McElrea and charged with shoplifting.

Kevin P. Charlton, 30, of Ventnor, was arrested Jan. 27 by Officer McElrea and charged with robbery and shoplifting.

Scotlan A. Hutcherson, 45, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 28 by Officer Jacobi and charged with simple assault.

Jessica F. Pagan, 41, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was arrested Jan. 29 by Officer Osby and charged with shoplifting.

Razaq Sajid, 38, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 30 by Officers Silvio and Osby and charged with simple assault.

William A. O'Hanlon, 69, of Barnegat Township, was arrested Jan. 31 by Officer Jacobi and charged with reckless driving.

Charles H. Ayers III, 39, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 25 by Officer VanGilder and charged with driving under the influence.

Vicente Dominguez, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 21 by Officer VanGilder and charged with driving under the influence.

Julianni V. Nunez-Esquea, 18, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 31 by Detective Perna and Officer Brady and charged with burglary and theft.

Kathi S. Cappuccio, 52, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 19 by Officer Rizzo and charged with theft, forgery and credit card fraud.