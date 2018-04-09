Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Bruce Koch, 72, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 1 by Officer Pahang and charged with aggravated assault.
Ian J. O'Leary, 29, of Woodside, New York, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana under 50 grams and contempt of court.
Amari M. Bullock, 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 2 by Officer Tantum and charged with shoplifting and theft of movable property.
Christopher H. Melton, 21, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 2 by Officer McCarthy and charged with simple assault.
Jason E. Taylor, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 5 by Officers Silvio and Tantum and charged with obstruction, resisting arrest and improper behavior.
Anthony L. Palmeri, 38, of Mays Landing was arrested Jan. 2 by Officer VanGilder and charged with possession of a hypodermic needle.
Carl D. Harrison, 58, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 5 by Officer Thoresen and charged with shoplifting.
Kristy M. Midgette, 39, of Northfield, was arrested March 5 by Officers Blose and DiMeo and charged with driving under the influence.
Shawn Anthony Marshall, 22, of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested Jan. 5 by Officer Osby and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamiraha I. Blunt, 21, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 6 by Officer Jacobi and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams.
Samuel A. Johnston, 22, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 2 by Officer Osby and charged with criminal mischief with damage.
William H. Wesner Jr., 36, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 6 by Officer Thoresen and charged with shoplifting, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard T. VanSciver II, 27, of Turnersville, was arrested Jan. 6 by Officer Rizzo and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt.