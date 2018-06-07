Jason L. Booye, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with driving under the influence.

James. T. Cummings, 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

Christine Meale, 50, of Vineland, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with shoplifting and possession of a controlled dangerous substance or analog.

Freddy Rodriguez Jr., 19, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with improper behavior.

Carl I. Miller, 58, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with shoplifting.

Joanne M. Steel, 36, of Villas, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with shoplifting.

Wayne Branham, 54, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with shoplifting.

David M. Egan, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Robert J. Dowe, 21, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 12 and 23 and charged with theft.

Trayvon T. Eddington, 22, of Vineland, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Erica D. Allen, 18, of Millville, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Robert M. Thompson, 30 of Margate, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with driving under the influence.

Natasha S. Valentine, 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with driving under the influence.

Ayerim A. Pena, 33, of Vineland, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with driving under the influence.

Antonio, 27, of Mondragon, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with driving under the influence.