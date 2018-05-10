The Atlantic County Institute of Technology Dance Academy and Ensemble will take the stage Friday, May 11, to present the ACIT Spring Dance Concert.
The Dance Academy is celebrating its fifth year with an event designed and developed within the dance arts classroom. It will include modern, lyrical, ballet, contemporary, jazz and tap works.
Under the direction of dance professionals Lisa Zeuner and Deneen Piotrowski, the students will present large ensemble, small group and solo dances that have been conceived, developed and performed by the ACIT performing arts staff, Dance Academy students and dance ensemble.
The concert will highlight the Dance Academy’s growth over the years as students demonstrate skill in a wide range of styles and forms. The students of the Class of 2018 are excited to showcase the skills they have developed and anticipate furthering their careers in the arts post graduation, the instructors said.
The concert will be 7 p.m. in the ACIT Performing Arts Center, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing. Tickets are $8 general admission and $5 for students and seniors. All proceeds raised will help support the ACIT Dance Program.
For more information contact Lisa Zeuner at Lzeuner@acitech.org or 609-625-2249.