HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hess Educational Complex library hosted children’s author and illustrator Meghan McCarthy on May 24.

McCarthy has written 15 nonfiction picture books on topics including the 1938 radio broadcast of "War of the Worlds," Seabiscuit and the invention of bubble gum.

During her visit she gave presentations at four assemblies for second- and third-graders. She spoke about acquiring a love of drawing at an early age and showed examples of some of her early drawings as a child.

“Weeks prior to the visit, students were read some of McCarthy's nonfiction books such as 'Aliens are Coming,' a retelling of the 1938 event where a radio broadcast sent the world into a panic,” librarian Kristen Mulraney said. "Students loved learning about events and people in history through McCarthy's picture books in the weeks leading up to her visit. They enjoyed hearing and reading about how the radio broadcast of H.G. Wells, 'The War of the Worlds,' sent thousands of people into a panic. They also read about how Charles Atlas became the known as the world's strongest man. We have a large inventory of McCarthy's books and cannot keep them on the shelves. Students love reading nonfiction that is fun."

Between presentations, McCarthy attended a special luncheon for the winners of an art contest in which students were asked to color and add their own creativity to one of McCarthy’s illustrations taken from her activity-rich website. One winner was chosen from each third-grade classroom.

Students were also given the opportunity to purchase several of McCarthy’s books in the weeks prior to her visit. Students then had the opportunity to have those books autographed by McCarthy during her visit.