HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A group of 51 sixth- through eighth-graders at William Davies Middle School had an opportunity to meet successful community members and participate in team-building exercises May 25 at the seventh annual Boys BBQ for Outstanding Young Men.

The guest list included local business owners, elected officials, police officers, teachers, journalists and athletes, many of whom graduated from the school they came to visit.

The students also got to hear inspiring words from Don Walsh, a retired member of the United States Air Force, long-distance swimmer and current trainer of Navy SEALs.

“Eighty percent of SEAL candidates drop out, often because of their inability to swim properly,” he said. “I have an inventory of drills for those that I train that helps to give them an edge.”

“To succeed it takes unbelieveable commitment. But that is what you need to get to the highest level.”

Walsh told the students that he lost his father while he was in college. He then served three tours of duty in the Vietnam War, during which his mother died. “Respect your parents,” he told the students. “You don’t know how long you will have them in your lives.”

Walsh also showed videos taken from the refueling plane in which he flew. “A B-52 burns 1,000 gallons a minute,” he said. “One refuel provides more fuel than you will use in your car during your lifetime.”

Following the program in the library and the team-building activities in the gymnasium, the students and guests enjoyed a lavish barbecue buffet that included burgers, salads, ribs, steak, salmon burgers and a variety of desserts.

Nathan Hall is a 1998 graduate of the school who went on to graduate from the University of Delaware. He is now the director of special projects for the Lansdowne Theater in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. He has participated in the past three events. “It’s great to see my former teachers and to spend time with the current students to see what is important for them,” Hall said. “I am glad that we can provide support to help them with any struggles they might have.”

The food presented at the barbecue and the T-shirts for all participants were provided by the Hamilton Township Education Association.