HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The George L. Hess Education Complex opened its doors to students in September 1992. On Monday, the school held assemblies to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that first year in the school.

Principal Melanie Lamanteer addressed the students, staff and thirty retirees who returned for the ceremony. “This school was designed to be a community hub, offering state-of-the-art facilities for the residents and community groups of Mays Landing,” she said. “In addition to educating 1,400 students, there are dance recitals in the performing arts center, the Mariners Youth Swim League uses the pool, which also hosts a senior swim program, and youth groups utilize the gym for sports including karate and basketball. We even have a local community church that meets here on Sundays!”

“It is also the best environment to learn, grow and achieve.”

“While our facility is beautiful, it is the spirit of our community members, past and present, who come together to ensure the Hess School remains a school of excellence through deliverance of a strong curriculum, research-based instructional practices and fun engaging activities within this state-of-the-art facility.”

Lamanteer then introduced the guest of honor, George L. Hess. “Students, you have the honor of hearing from the man for whom your school is named,” she said.

Hess served on the Hamilton Township Board of Education for 33 years and also served on the Hamilton Township Committee and as mayor in 1970. He was board president when the decision was made to construct the school.

“I personally knew all three men who have also had schools named after them in this township,” he said. “They were all close personal friends. It’s an honor to have my name included with theirs.”

“I want to thank and congratulate all who played a part in making this educational facility a reality.”

Hess cited a recent visit to a local restaurant where a very young child walked up to him and said, ”I go to your school.”

“Many former students tell me great things about the school,” Hess said. “It makes my day!”

He also recounted a letter he received from a teacher which included a quote from President Herbert Hoover. “No greater honor can be bestowed on a man than to have a school named after him,” it read. That letter had been sent by kindergarten teacher Rosemary Lamkin, who attended the ceremony.

Following his presentation, a 30-minute video was played that detailed the construction of the school and also showcased the present students and staff. One of the staff members quoted in the video was Hess’s daughter, Diane Manno, an administrative secretary in the school. “I’m still just as proud of you today as I was then,” she said.

Following the assembly, the returning retirees visited a display of items that included class lists, staff rosters and photos that remain from the first school year. A notable item in the memorabilia was a Press of Atlantic City article on the school’s dedication that included a photo of Hess addressing the audience in much the same position that he did 25 years later.