HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hamilton Township Board of Education unanimously passed its budget at its Monday, April 30 meeting. The $52.5 million budget includes a one cent increase on the tax rate for township residents, the smallest hike in the past five years.
The one cent increase on the tax rate equates to $12 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. A homeowner assessed at the township’s average property value of $160,701 would see a tax increase of $19.28 for the year.
The budget calls for the cap limited 2 percent increase in the tax levy. It also includes an allocation of $471,117 in additional employee health care premiums that are permitted to be used above the state mandated cap limit. The total increase in health benefits is $1.2 million.
The projected total budget for the district is $52,575,947, an increase of $1,280,668 over last year’s figure. Of that amount $19,091,801 is the local tax levy, with the remainder to come from state and federal funds.
Due to an increase in state funding this year of $1,158,914 the district can maintain all positions and expand programs including the mental health initiative. However, the increase is not quite enough to offset the increase in the cost of employee health benefits which rose by $1.2 million.
Additional increased costs include a rise in out-of-district tuition of $174,495, charter school tuition of $26,674 and transportation of $129,329.
Superintendent Frank Vogel stated that the district is looking at options for a new health benefits package that would financially benefit both the district as well as the staff. “I want to find one at a lower cost that will also have better benefits,” he said.
He again pointed out that the district remains significantly underfunded by the state. “We still receive $3.3 million less than we should get,” he said. “Over the course of five years we received $20 million less than we should have received.”
New items in the budget include funding for five part-time paraprofessionals, two social workers and a school counselor for the Hess Education Complex.
Vogel also noted that the district is one of the most efficient in the state.
“In a group of 77 school districts based on population size Hamilton Township ranked 10th,” he said. “Our cost is $12,064 per pupil, better than 87% of the districts in our group.”
The Board also unanimously voted to hire Darren Palmer as principal of the William Davies Middle School for the 2018-19 school year. He will earn $116,500 in the position. Palmer has been a public educator for over twenty years. He obtained a master’s degree in School Leadership from Rowan University in 2004.
He has been an assistant principal at the high school level for eight years and worked previously as a middle school teacher and administrator in Atlantic County. He has also served as a senior adjunct professor with Atlantic Cape Community College, teaching child psychology.
Board of Education President Eric Aiken said, “I want to congratulate Mr. Palmer and above all welcome him to the District. His expertise and experience make him the ideal candidate for this critical leadership role and ensure his success as the new principal of the Davies School.”
“We are looking forward to Mr. Palmer joining our educational team,” Vogel said. “He believes in a holistic approach to education, where all constituents work in the best interest of student development and success. His experiences as a leader and student advocate will serve the Hamilton community well as he builds on the strong traditions of educational excellence at the Davies School.”
Mr. Palmer resides with his family in Egg Harbor Township. He has two children in college, and he enjoys traditional jazz music and culture. He is an avid reader of history and sociology topics. His current or past affiliations, as a member or supporter, include NJ Principals and Supervisors’ Association, NJEA, Atlantic City Municipal Alliance, Pleasantville UEZ, Cumberland County Positive Youth Development Association, and BAEO (Blacks Allied for Educational Options).
Mr. Palmer is slated to begin his tenure in the District on July 1st, 2018.