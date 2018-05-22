HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The township Board of Education recognized retiring staff, achieving students and others during its meeting Monday.

Eighth-grade student Daniel Rolon was recognized as a national Read 180 award winner. He was present with his family and his teacher Amy Carter and paraprofessional Margi Siscone.

The Read 180 awards, organized by learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, recognize 15 children across the United States who overcame significant obstacles to become thriving, successful learners. Carter said when Daniel entered sixth grade, he was reading at a first-grade level. Two years later, he has caught up.

“In my 24 years in education, I have never heard of anyone who achieved this much positive growth in such a short time,” Superintendent Frank Vogel said.

Daniel will go on to the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, where he will study automobile technology.

Region Honors Ensemble students from William Davies Middle School and the George L. Hess Education Complex passed out programs to board members from the events in which they participated this year and were recognized for their achievements.

A number of retiring teachers were presented with gifts by administrators. Hess Principal Melanie Lamanteer introduced the school’s retirees, including Jane Barrett, 13 years of service; Sherry Prior, 25 years of service; Thelma Trego, 26 years of service; and Diane Brunetti, 29 years of service.

Superintendent Frank Vogel recognized Karen DeFeo for having served for 21 years in the district. Food Service Director Bill Trackman presented gifts to retirees Lori Garrity and Lorraine Hitchner, each with 25 years of service. Adella Gigliotti, who served for 28 years, was not in attendance.

The board also recognized its educators, paraprofessionals and educational service professionals of the year. They included educators Theresa Christman, Christy Morrison and Kathryn McEvoy, paraprofessionals Renee Richards, Annette Palmeri and Samira Broschard, and educational service professionals Corey Meisenhelter and Jessica Crawford.

The board made the following appointments for the period of July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019: The law firm of Nehmad, Perillo and Davis as solicitor, McManimon and Scotland LLC as bond counsel, Russell Clark as affirmative action officer and anti-bullying coordinator, Business Administrator Anne-Marie Fala as public agency compliance officer and qualified purchasing agent, Fraytak Veisz Hopkins and Duthie PC as architectural firm and Ford, Scott and Associates LLC as auditor.