MAYS LANDING — Biomedical magnet program students Jenna Steelman, 18, Nicole Emper, 18, and Kayla Epp-Riffel, 18, completed Oakcrest’s first biomedical job-shadowing program at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.
The 10-week program included rotations in intravenous therapy, radiation oncology, medical oncology, care management, health information management, sterile processing, radiology, and respiratory.
"We went into the program not knowing much about all the different careers and came out with extensive knowledge," said Steelman.
Dr. Robert J. Beach, retired laboratory and cancer program medical director of Shore Medical Center, initiated contact with Shore in support of the job-shadowing initiative.
“Dr. Beach is a huge asset to our biomedical program, serving as a student and teacher mentor,” said Michelle Mesghali, supervisor of science and world language. Beach, a member of the community advisory committee for the biomedical program, “frequently comes in to speak to students and assist with labs,” according to Mesghali.
Beach’s connection led to a team effort by Alan Beatty, Shore Medical Center’s vice president of human resources; Donna Blair, Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District’s director of curriculum and instruction; Tiffany O’Connor, biomedical teacher; and Mesghali, to organize and launch the program.
“The partnership created with Shore Medical Center is a huge stepping stone for Oakcrest’s biomedical magnet program,” said O’Connor, “it is allowing us to provide our students with experiences and opportunities that reach far beyond the four walls of a classroom.”
The three seniors, who are part of Oakcrest’s first graduating group of biomedical students, found the experience eye-opening.
"Shore Medical Center exposed me to many aspects of a hospital that I did not know about,” said Emper, “I realized the significance of everybody at the hospital and how it’s all connected.”
Epp-Riffel echoed the same sentiment and added her experience was “memorable” and “amazing.”