HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — More than 600 visitors launched themselves to the Joseph Shaner Elementary School to take part in the third annual Family Space Night program on Thursday, May 24.

The program was started by kindergarten teacher Suzanne Burnetta, who attended the Space Foundation Conference in Colorado Springs three years ago with the goal of providing educational opportunities about the space program to township students.

“Being the teacher liaison for the Space Foundation, I am honored to do this for the children of our district,” Burnetta said.

Upon entering the school, the junior astronauts and their families were provided with a list of activities in which they would participate as if they were actual astronauts. They created alien headbands, felt moon rocks and walked as if in a zero-gravity climate. They also had the opportunity to listen to presentations by Dr. Charles M. Buntin, a former NASA astronaut candidate and Johnson Space Center employee Ray Lundquist, a NASA engineer who worked on the Hubble and James Webb Telescopes, and Michael Castania, the director of Aerospace Education at the FAA.

“This night is free of charge due to the support of our staff who volunteer their time, our PTA that grants the materials needed, our Hamilton Township Education Association that supplies items and the Space Foundation that supplies us with all the goodies to make the give-away baskets,” Burnetta said. “We also get donations from NASA and Lockheed Martin to make gift bags for every child who attends Space Night.”

“We look forward to continuing to bring this fun and educational Space Night to the children of our district for years to come.”