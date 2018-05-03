The St. Vincent de Paul Regional School Drama Club performed Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" for audiences at Holy Spirit High School on Friday, April 27.
The drama club is under the direction of alumna Teresa Bonilla, who owns and operates Bonilla Vocal Academy in Mays Landing. This is her second year directing the club.
“Last night was truly amazing," Bonilla said, following the performance. "The kids performed with more excitement and confidence than ever before, and it literally brought me to tears in the sound booth.”
Bonilla also directs the school's Junior Drama Club for first through third grades.