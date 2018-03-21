HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — After 38 grueling rounds, Alexandria Ciurlino, an eighth-grader at St. Vincent de Paul School in Mays Landing, captured the South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee on March 9 by correctly spelling the word lipsync. The 14-year-old also captured the title in 2017.

She has had plenty of practice, as she has won her school’s spelling bees each year since she was in the fourth grade.

Throughout the competition, only one word took her by surprise.

“I had never heard the word 'thrips' before,” she said. “So I sounded it out and asked for the word’s origin.”

(For the non-Googlers out there, thrips are tiny, slender insects with fringed wings).

Alex is now studying for her second visit to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will take place May 27 to June 1 at the Gaylord National Hotel in Baltimore. Last year she finished in 41st place out of 289 competitors. More than 300 students are expected to compete this year.

“I think it will be easier since I have the experience of competing last year,” Alex said. “I read a lot, and that helps with my vocabulary. The words stick in my head because I am good at memorizing things.”

Her father, Robert, is her main coach and agrees that she reads constantly, including through lunch and dinner.

“I devour new words instead of dinner,” Alex said.

In addition to her titles earned at school and in the regional competition, she won the Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee sponsored by the Camden Diocese the past two years.

Alex's talents are not limited to spelling. She recently competed on the school’s Quiz Bowl team in a competition at St. Augustine Preparatory School and won the school’s geography bee last year. She also received an honorable mention at the Stockton University Science Fair on March 17.

Alex has been on St. Vincent's Principal’s List since fourth grade, which requires a grade of 97.5 and up.

The Egg Harbor Township resident will attend her township’s high school in September. She is thinking about a career as a speech therapist but also has another goal.

“My dream is to perform on Broadway,” she said. As a start in that direction, she has the lead role in the school’s production of "Little Mermaid Jr.," which will take place at Holy Spirit High School on April 27.

She also plays the piano and ukulele.

Like many former students, Alex plans to return to St. Vincent to visit with the students and teachers.

“This is like a second home for me,” she said. “All my friends are here.”

Not just friends. Alex’s 8-year-old sister, Iza, is in second grade at the school and, thanks to her sister’s guidance, is already on track to fill Alex’s very large footprints.