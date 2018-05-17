Sylvia Ludwick, of Mays Landing, is among the 25 graduating seniors in New Jersey to be awarded the 2017-2018 Student Leadership Scholarship by the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association, the Atlantic County Institute of Technology announced.
Each Student Leadership Scholarship carries a $2,000 award for the recipient's demonstrated leadership in school activities, for participation in co-curricular activities, other than athletics. Winners are selected from each of the three regions of the state, north, central and south.
A senior at ACIT, Ludwick is a member of the Student Advisory Council, the Drama Club, the Hamilton Township Community Band and the 2nd Congressional District Youth Advisory Committee. In addition, she is a Governor's STEM Scholar, secretary of the Student Council, Board of Education liaison, and AFJROTC former operations support squadron commander. She is also a third-degree black belt in martial arts and was on the first-place team in the Seaperch Regional Robotics Competition and earned sixth-place in the Seaperch National Challenge.
Under the direction of association Assistant Executive Director Chuck Stein, the Student Activities Committee reviewed all applications and selected the winners.
"This year's applications were among the most outstanding we have ever seen," said Stein. "I am always impressed by the level of dedication and commitment these students demonstrate to their chosen activities. I have no doubt that these future leaders of society will realize tremendous success, and NJPSA is proud to recognize their contributions in this way."
The scholarship recipients were honored at an association luncheon May 8.