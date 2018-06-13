HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hess Educational Complex hosted the 14th annual Problem-Solving Math Bowl on Tuesday and Wednesday for students in grades two through five.

Students in the school prepared for the competition by solving math word problems for the past month. Students in each class compete to represent their class at the finals. Five were selected from each class to compete against the other classes in their respective grades in the final event, held in the form of a game show on the stage in the auditorium.

The winning teams were:

+7 Hamilton's Hess Education Complex celebrates 25 years of learning HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The George L. Hess Education Complex opened its doors to students in Sep…

Grade 2, Mr. Flanagan’s class: Frank Ciambrone, Na’ilah Prescott, Jason Samy, Josiah Stewart and James Weiss.

Grade 3, Mrs. Morris’ class: Aidyn Camp, Zachary Gromadzyn, Kaylia Johnson, Devon Churchill and Chloe Barron.

Grade 4, Mrs. Schairer’s class: Richard Clark, Riley Miller, Christini Hoang, Rebecca Martin and Carmen Alvarado.

Grade 5, Mr. Graff’s class: Sharlene Rodriguez, Achilles Perkins, Moelanie Vizcarrondo, Ryan Nilsen, Gavin Lasalle and Damien Sturgis.

“In addition to the winning grade-level students, each participant and all of the students in the audience benefited from the event,” event organizer and basic skills teacher Nancy Barrall said.

Domino’s Pizza in Mays Landing provided a pizza party for each of the winning classrooms.