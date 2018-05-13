The Holy Spirit High School girls varsity eight and the Ocean City boys varsity eight usually have been the area’s fastest this spring, and both crews reaffirmed their standing on Sunday.
The Spartans’ girls crew and the O.C. boys crew won the varsity-eight races at the 14th annual Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.
Holy Spirit also won the overall team points trophy, called the Atlantic County Executive Cup, which combined girls and boys points in 31 categories. The Spartans totaled 235 overall points, while Ocean City was second with 204 and Mainland Regional was third with 187.
“It’s great for the (overall) team,”Holy Spirit girls coach Joe Welsh said. “It shows the depth of the team, and that their hard work pays off. Our boys team had a great day. That’s a nice little testament for the program.”
Ocean City won the girls points trophy with 130, and St. Augustine Prep took the boys points trophy with 163. Both are named the Atlantic County Freeholders Cup.
“It’s great, because everyone works really hard and gets to be a part of that,” Ocean City girls coach Ian Tapp said of the points trophy.
St. Augustine coach Ray D’Amico said it was the team’s goal to win the boys points trophy.
“We were in a lot of events and scored in a lot of races,” D’Amico said.
The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight won its four-boat, 1,500-meter race in 5 minutes, 23.90 seconds. Ocean City took second in 5:27.41, and Mainland Regional was third in 5:58.83.
The Spartans’ crew included stroke Hayley McKeever, Claira Fucetola, Rachel Fabel, Megan Biondi, Riley Hackett, Mollie Knoff, Haley Bramante, bow Megan McCully and coxswain Natalie Weeks.
“They pretty much led from the start,” Welsh said of his crew. “Then they kind of stayed there. We have to work on moving forward. But they did a nice job. Conditions were good, and it’s always good to get a ‘W.’ “
McKeever, a senior, is in her second year in the varsity eight. She’ll row for Drexel University next year.
“I think it went very well,” said McKeever, an 18-year-old Linwood resident. “We had open water (more than a length lead) at 750 (meters) and kept it to the end. We’ve gotten faster, and I’m excited for (the) Stotesbury (Cup, on May 18-19 in Philadelphia).”
The Ocean City boys varsity eight took a four-boat race in 4:44.20. Mainland was second in 4:46.49, and St. Augustine placed third in 4:52.84.
The Red Raiders’ lineup consisted of stroke A.J. Oves, Blase Japzon, Greg O’Connell, Luke Hornick, Jack Branin, Seth Pierson, Noah Centrone, bow Jake Ruskey and coxswain Matt Catanoso.
“They fought with Mainland most of the way down,” Ocean City boys coach Mike Millar said. “Then we pulled it out in the sprint. They (Ocean City) thought they didn’t have a good race. They didn’t feel like they pulled the way they should have. But I’m happy with the performance. Going up against Mainland and St. Augustine is never an easy race.”
Hornick, a senior, is a third-year member of the crew.
“It went as we planned, and we hit everything we had to,” said Hornick, an 18-year-old Ocean City resident. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy. We were down to Mainland in the first half of the race but got the lead at about the halfway point.”
The Holy Spirit boys team, which has only 12 members, won five of the six races it entered in the smaller categories. The Spartans scored 114 points and greatly helped Spirit win the overall points title. The Spirit boys won the junior four, double, single, varsity quad and junior quad races. The event’s rules allow for competitors to be in more than one race.
“That’s great. I’m thrilled,” said Holy Spirit boys coach Mike Giegerich when he was told of the overall points championship. Everyone (on both teams) works hard.
“Every boy on the team got a gold medal, and everyone except two freshmen raced twice.”
The Oakcrest boys varsity four won a six-boat race by more than four seconds in 5:20.00. The Falcons’ crew consisted of stroke Anthony Ragan, Darren Christian, Andrew Thompson, bow Adam Groff and coxswain Andrea Seeger.
Holy Spirit took the girls varsity-four race by just more than two seconds, beating four other boats. The Spartans lineup included stroke Claire Tuohy, twin-sisters Abby and Maddie Koch, bow Delaney Dooley and coxswain Tori Smith.
Teams: Absegami=ABS; Atlantic City=AC; Cedar Creek=CC; Egg Harbor Township=EHT; Holy Spirit=HS; Mainland Regional=MAIN; Oakcrest=OAK; Ocean City=OC; Our Lady of Mercy Academy=OLMA; St. Augustine Prep=SA; Vineland=VINE.
Team scoring
Overall team scoring: 1. Holy Spirit 235; 2. Ocean City 204; 3. Mainland Regional 187.
Boys team scoring: 1. St. Augustine Prep 163; 2. Holy Spirit 114; 3. Mainland Regional 88.
Girls team scoring: 1. Ocean City 130; 2. Holy Spirit 121; 3. Egg Harbor Township 114.
Results (top three)
Girls double: 1. EHT (Mackenzie Mahana, Isabella Salerno) 6:59.80; 2. OAK 7:15.71; 3. ABS 7:33.28.
Boys double: 1. HS (Will Hoffman, Brett McGettigan) 5:33.94; 2. SA 5:55.77; 3. MAIN 6:49.88.
Boys junior quad: 1. HS (Charlie Murray, Kevin Bell, Will Pileggi, Michael Kaminski) 5:53.71.
Boys single: 1. HS (Andrew Buchan) 6:10.22; 2. SA 6:34.60; 3. MAIN 7:07.62.
Girls single: 1. AC (Fauve Haney) 7:24.20; 2. ABS 7:39.74; 3. MAIN 7:50.81.
Girls lightweight quad: 1. EHT (Diana Marroquin, Marissa Paul, Sabrina Singh, Adriana Celano) 6:24.53.
Girls varsity quad: 1. VINE (Aubrey Messore, Kyra Balinge, Megan Murie, Rachel Slusarczyk) 6:39.29.
Girls junior quad: 1. MAIN (Lauren McCracken, Emily Faragher, Caitlin McNulty, Molly McGregor) 6:29.09.
Boys varsity quad: (Dylan Gattini-Patel, Joe Glenn, Phil Seeger, Jake Curran) 5:34.61; 2. SA 6:47.69.
Boys novice four: 1. ABS (Mark Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, Kevin Ritz, Billy Sproule, coxswain Kelly Kershenblatt)
Girls novice four: 1. OAK (Abbey Thompson, Gianna Fortson, Megan Gaskill, Jessica Guido, coxswain Raven MacIntosh) 7:06.40; 2. OLMA 7:35.24; 3. CC 8:04.13.
Girls novice eight: 1. VINE (Stefaniya Zozulya, Jayda Minguela, Carli Hullihen, Alaina Merighi, Joy Asselta, Christina Albrecht, Zoe Munoz, Anastazja Astacio, coxswain Marianne Burgess) 6:00; 2. EHT 6:04.85; 3. OC 6:06.61.
Boys novice eight: 1. OC (Mike Dickinson, Matt Oves, Gavin Bower, Flynn DeVlieger, Dylan Kampf, Bryce Jefferson, Chris Horan, Dhruv Patel, coxswain Justin Forman) 5:18.10; 2. EHT 5:24.51; 3. CC 5:30.39.
Girls freshman four: 1. OAK (Sadie Crispell, Emily Shelley, Madison Lisitsin, Cheyenne France, coxswain Gia Marini) 6:35.30; 2. EHT 7:30.34.
Girls freshman eight: 1. OC (Carlee Rumaker, Jenevieva Mulhall, Michaela Carroll, Vanessa Karayiannis, Julia McKeon, McKenna Howells, Sofia Keir, Haley Strickland, coxswain Francesca Mastrando) 5:40.70; 2. HS 5:48.10; 3. ABS 5:53.03.
Boys freshman eight: 1. MAIN (Sean DeGaetano, Brian Mack, Riley McGettgan, Kyle Cummings, Chris Byron, Mike McCully, Jackson Byrnes, Bryan Somershoe, coxswain Joshua Werman) 5:11.80; 2. SA 5:27.07; 3. AC 5:31.72.
Girls junior four: 1. EHT (Hallie Wilkerson, Alia Yannone, Gina Algeri, Jojo Maiorello, coxswain Haley Morgan) 6:19.80; 2. OAK 6:34.09; 3. OC 7:00.69.
Boys junior four: 1. HS (Dylan Gattini-Patel, Joe Glenn, Phil Seeger, Jake Curran, coxswain Ian Valiante) 5:25.69; 2. AC 5:43.65; 3. ABS 5:55.69.
Girls junior eight: 1. VINE (Grace Panzini, Sarah King, Emily Jones, Germaine Smart, Karlee Farrell, Kaylee Carlson, Paisley Jeannette, Nina Caprice, coxswain Isabella Cagno) 5:42.80; 2. HS 5:53.31; 3. MAIN 5:55.07.
Boys junior eight: 1. ABS (Sean Blair, Tyler Lancaster, Avi Desai, Austin Reeder, Evan Taylor, Adam Kabala, Michael Daniels, Robert Cuviello, coxswain Owen Fitzgerald) 5:00.00; 2. MAIN 5:10.89; 3. CC 5:18.36.
Boys freshman four: 1. MAIN (Stephen Costello, Andrew Reed, Sam Costello, Liam Schroeder, coxswain Daniel Jiang) 6:26.43.
Boys lightweight four: 1. AC (Yogin Parekh, Nick Bloom, Gordon Walters, Santiago Alzate, coxswain Trent Manera) 5:36.00; 2. SA 5:36.61; 3. OAK 5:44.49.
Girls lightweight four: 1. ABS (Courtney Reed, Alex Contino, Emma Daniels, Francesca Palacio, coxswain Camryn DeWolfe) 6:26.43; 2. EHT 6:35.42.
Girls lightweight eight: 1. OC (Elaina Guido, Ryleigh Mack, Alexia Schmidt, Carly Dougherty, Rebecca Dubbs, Marian Wisham, Katherine Coffey, Aura Lopez, coxswain Maura Siciensky) 5:59.30; 2. MAIN 6:12.31.
Girls second eight: 1. 1. OC (Alexa Japzon, Juliana Giardina, Maggie Clunn, Margaret Kane, Grace Broschard, Emily Culmone, Samantha Perro, Kira Tracy, coxswain Lucy Greene) 5:51.90; 2. HS 6:22.40.
Boys second eight: 1. 1. SA (Robert Houck, Anthony D'Amelio, Omar Borai, Mason Anderson, Robert Belansen, Matthew Cottrell, Nick Cullman, Thomas Hunt, coxswain Jay Copperman) 4:59.40; 2. OC 5:03.15.
Boys lightweight eight: 1. SA (Tyler Lunt, Connor Schiela, Paul Tsikouras, Sam Donio, Matt Dortu, Jerek Garcia, Gabe Morales, Orlando Martinez, coxswain Trevor Fawcett) 5:26.31.
Girls varsity four: 1. 1. HS (Claire Tuohy, Abby Koch, Maddie Koch, Delaney Dooley, coxswain Tori Smith) 6:06.16; 2. ABS 6:08.17; 3. EHT 6:25.49.
Boys varsity four: 1. OAK (Anthony Ragan, Darren Christian, Andrew Thompson, Adam Groff, coxswain Andrea Seeger) 5:20.00; 2. HS 5:24.17; 3. EHT 5:24.84.
Girls varsity eight: 1. HS (Hayley McKeever, Claira Fucetola, Rachel Fabel, Megan Biondi, Riley Hackett, Mollie Knoff, Haley Bramante, Megan McCully, coxswain Natalie Weeks) 5:23.90; 2. OC 5:27.41; 3. MAIN 5:58.83.
Boys varsity eight: 1. OC (A.J. Oves, Blase Japzon, Greg O'Connell, Luke Hornick, Jack Branin, Seth Pierson, Noah Centrone, Jake Ruskey, coxswain Matt Catanoso) 4:44.20; 2. MAIN 4:46.49; 3. SA 4:52.84.