Honoring the fallen 4 hrs ago

Brigantine's Veterans Memorial Park

Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Rick Jacobs and Jeanne DiCecco try to stay dry while waiting for Sunday's Memorial Day ceremony to begin. The event was ultimately moved inside American Legion Post 396.

Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ron Powell prepares one of the memorial wreathes Sunday.

Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Rain did not deter some folks Sunday, but for safety reasons Sunday's ceremonies were moved inside.

Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 wreath was presented by Bob Garguilo and his son, Sgt. Chip Garguilo, during Sunday's Memorial Day service.

Ray Schweibert / For The Beachcomber
Members of the U.S. armed forces attend Sunday's ceremonies inside the American Legion hall.

Don Szwak

Rain did not deter some folks Sunday, but for safety reasons Brigantine's Memorial Day ceremonies were moved inside the American Legion hall.