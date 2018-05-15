UPPER TOWNSHIP — Judge Nelson Johnson has signed off on Upper Township’s affordable housing plan, approving a settlement agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center that may mean more opportunities for affordable housing in the township.
The April 23 ruling also protects the township for a decade from what are called “builders remedy lawsuits,” under which a developer challenges existing zoning rules on the grounds that a municipality has failed to meet its fair share of affordable housing opportunities.
Township solicitor Daniel Young reported on the judge’s decision at the Monday, May 14, Township Committee meeting.
“The court approved our settlement,” Young told the governing body at the sparsely attended evening meeting. “It found that our settlement with Fair Share Housing Center was fair, reasonable and adequately protected the interest of low- and moderate-income residents.”
“The Planning Board, I know, is working on our housing plan,” Young said. Township Committee will likely have to amend some ordinances as well, he said, adding that they had until Aug. 1.
“We’re hoping to have a workshop to review with the Planning Board what has to be done on Thursday,” Upper Township engineer Paul Dietrich told the committee. That will include adopting the fair share plan, amending elements of the land use ordinance and bringing ordinances before the committee for amendment this summer.
The committee had approved a resolution offering the settlement agreement on Feb. 12, and the Fair Share Housing Center accepted the proposal, making it very likely the judge would accept the settlement. The resolution states the township wants to see safe, decent housing for low- and moderate-income residents, and accepts an obligation to offer hundreds of units of affordable housing in the coming years.
Statewide, the issue goes back decades, and involves a complicated interaction between Trenton, the courts, outside advocacy groups and New Jersey’s municipalities. It began with the state Supreme Court’s Mount Laurel decision in 1975, which found that towns have an obligation to provide opportunities for affordable housing. In 1985, the state passed the Fair Housing Act, creating the Council on Affordable Housing. After numerous challenges and court cases, including an unsuccessful attempt by former Gov. Chris Christie to scrap the COAH entirely, the council still exists, but the courts have taken over the administration of the fair share housing rules.
Over the years, the affordable housing effort has meant a series of changes for municipalities, with each town trying to meet a changing target in round after round of affordable housing obligations. Dietrich said in previous interviews that the approval of the fair share housing plans for each municipality now falls to the courts.
He said judges rely on the input of the Fair Share Housing Center in evaluating the proposed housing plan for each town.
In Upper Township, the plan is tied to potential development in town centers, particularly in the Marmora Town Center as established in the township’s updated master plan.
The township’s agreement indicates 20 percent of the residential development in that area would be earmarked as affordable housing.
That would mean if the total potential number of new residential units were constructed in Marmora — listed as 1,475 — were built, 295 would be set aside as affordable housing.
The plan also includes other planned new construction as affordable housing, including a percentage of two planned mobile home parks.