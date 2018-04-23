OCEAN CITY — While the race for the mayor’s seat continues, one candidate has ties to two legal actions involving the city.
John Flood is challenging Jay Gillian for mayor in the nonpartisan May election. At the same time, he has a lawsuit pending against the city over a proposal for a Coastal Cottages project on Haven Avenue, while his son Justin Flood is involved in another legal action involving a proposed multi-unit development on Eighth Street near the Boardwalk.
Gillian has cited these suits as his reason for pulling out of the single debate planned in the race, a candidates’ night presented by the group Fairness in Taxes at the Ocean City Library on Friday, April 27. In a prepared statement, Gillian thanked FIT and the League of Women Voters for offering to present a debate.
“However, because my opponent is involved in two lawsuits against the city, legal counsel has advised me not to participate in the upcoming debate in order to avoid prejudicing the city in the pending litigation,” Gillian wrote. “I intend to heed that advice and must respectfully decline the invitation.”
Seeking a third term as mayor, Gillian said he is confident the residents know his record.
According to Flood, as he has campaigned door to door, a debate was one of the most common requests from residents.
“I’m very disappointed to lose the opportunity to have a face-to-face debate and exchange of ideas,” Flood said. “I know our residents will be disappointed, too.”
In announcing that Gillian would not participate, FIT President Jim Tweed said the League of Women Voters will not moderate an event at which only one candidate will appear. He said Flood remains willing to answer questions from the public at the event. That would mean FIT would need to find another moderator.
“It is FIT’s position that there are other things to talk about than the pending litigations ... and we hold open the invitation allowing the mayor to change his mind if he chooses,” Tweed said.
Flood said he’d be willing to set conditions on the debate, including keeping the legal actions off the table. According to Tweed’s statement, Gillian said keeping the lawsuits off limits would unfairly tie his hands in a debate.
Interviewed for a candidate profile, Gillian said he could not comment on the legal actions. City attorney Dottie McCrosson said she could not offer any opinions on the ongoing suits but said the city is trying to avoid any implication that the election is having an impact on the city’s decisions regarding the suits. That included keeping Gillian out of a closed-session meeting of City Council at which council members were updated on the lawsuits.
If elected, Flood would take office July 1. He said if that happens, he would recuse himself from any discussions on the suit, if the suit were not resolved prior to his taking office.
Flood filed the suit about two years ago. He believes the suit would have been over by now if the city had not sought a delay.
“We were scheduled to go to trial several weeks ago. The city went to the judge and said, ‘Mr. Flood is now a candidate for mayor, and we would like you to postpone the trial until after the election so it doesn’t have any effect on the outcome of the election.’ The judge granted it,” Flood said. “Now, the mayor wants to use it to his advantage.”
McCrosson said the request for a delay was made along with representatives from Palmer Center LLC, the company that filed the suit, of which Flood is the principal.
“We were having fruitful settlement discussions. We weren’t quite ready to reach a settlement. We wanted it handled outside of any campaign,” McCrosson said. “We wanted to make it clear that no litigation decisions were being made for campaign reasons.”
She said she could not comment on whether she advised Gillian to skip the debate.
“It now seems like it may have been the mayor’s plan all along to use this issue to avoid debating me,” Flood said in a press release after FIT’s announcement. “Talk about the litigation, don’t talk about the litigation, makes no difference to me, I have nothing to hide.”
Approved in 2012, the city’s coastal cottage ordinance allowed single-family homes to be built as a conditional use in the drive-in business zone, with a higher density than typically allowed for single-family houses. The idea, as reported at the time, was to offer more reasonably priced housing in hopes of bringing more families back to town.
But by 2016, council members sought to back away from the ordinance, which they described as controversial and unpopular. Flood raised objections at a May 26 council meeting, at which council voted to repeal the coastal cottage ordinance.
By this time, construction was underway on one coastal cottage project by another developer and Palmer Center LLC already had an application for a project at 16th Street and Haven Avenue. Flood has preliminary approval to develop a 10-unit project on a small strip of land next to the Emil Palmer athletic field, named for Flood’s grandfather. There were also plans for a 44-unit project on the site of a former car dealership, but Flood said that project will not move forward.
“Ain’t happening there. That plan is dead. My cousins and I have parted ways on that application,” Flood said. Flood’s cousins, Harry and Jerry Klause, are also the grandchildren of Emil and Marie Louis Palmer, who founded the original car dealership on that property.
Flood said the lawsuit had nothing to do with his decision to run for mayor.
His son, Justin Flood, is also involved with a legal action connected to development in Ocean City.
In July 2015, the city filed a request for declamatory judgment in Superior Court. In essence, the judgment would certify that the city met its obligations to offer affordable housing, which in turn would give the city immunity to challenges to its zoning law by developers — what are usually known as builder’s remedy suits. Justin Flood’s company, Flood Development LLC, filed a motion to intervene in that matter in September. The motion includes reference to the Palmer Center plans at 16th and Haven. According to McCrosson, the plan would be to develop that site as affordable housing in exchange for a larger development at market rate on Eighth Street near the Boardwalk.
Just how many units would be proposed at Eighth Street is unclear. Justin Flood had said he could speak in more detail about the Eighth Street plans Monday, but then was not available for comment.
In November, Justin Flood had taken plans for an indoor water park at the site to council, to include a luxury hotel. The proposal would have needed city property along with land Flood had under agreement of sale. Justin Flood said he still believes in the indoor water park idea, but said it will not happen at that site.