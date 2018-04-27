Appreciation to Mayor McCullough for all of his years of service to EHT. However, his retirement provides a great opportunity for new direction and fresh leadership.
Senior citizens on fixed incomes and young families with two working parents continue to struggle to pay rising property taxes. Upcoming new leadership should not ignore two obvious areas to cut. No need for two municipal administrators with dwindling citizenry. In previous years we had a much higher population managed by one person. Also, we can no longer be "on the hook" for the operation of our municipal golf course and the millions of dollars we would be obligated to pay if it goes under! How can we when we have the largest rate of foreclosures in the nation, thus, creating an ever dwindling tax base?
It is time for local government officials to recalibrate their priorities and restructure the municipal budget based on the new economic realities of our time and region.
Bob Zentmeyer