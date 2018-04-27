Dear Editor:
I was distressed to learn that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, along with the state’s Fish and Wildlife Service, is trapping and killing red foxes in Brigantine in an effort to protect nesting piping plovers on the island.
As the member of a family that has a home in Brigantine, I have always enjoyed watching foxes roam the dunes. And as an avid birdwatcher and staunch supporter of the Endangered Species Act, I applaud the state’s efforts to protect these rare birds. However, killing another species of animal is an unconscionable way to accomplish this goal.
Other states have found more creative and certainly more humane ways of dealing with this problem. I offer two of those suggestions here, but I’m sure with a little research, New Jersey would be able to find other methods as well.
First, in Pennsylvania, the state is working with its Department of Conservation, the Audubon Society, the Natural Resources Bureau of State Parks and other partners to protect the piping plovers nesting along the Great Lakes in that state.
Predator exclosures erected around the birds’ nests keep foxes, coyotes, feral cats and other animals away from the eggs and birds, while still allowing the plovers to easily enter and exit the protected areas.
Those exclosures are paired with larger protected areas where the plovers can safely forage. There is also a program of volunteer “plover guardians” who walk the beach daily to track when eggs were laid and the number of fledglings hatched.
Considering the outcry from Brigantine residents against the New Jersey fox trap-and-kill program, it shouldn’t be difficult to find participants for such a program, and to engender cooperation among residents and visitors to protect the areas within the exclosures.
In Orleans, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod, the town elicited help from a shore bird specialist and Orleans’ natural resources manager to protect nesting piping plovers there.
By erecting an electrified fence (that produces a shock similar to a dog fence) with attractive bait within it, they “trained” foxes and other predators to keep away from similar-looking fences that are not electrified and are built around plover nests.
What New Jersey is doing now is pure laziness. There are other, inexpensive ways to protect a precious endangered species from predators while still respecting the other animals around them. I challenge the state of New Jersey to implement solutions like these, or to come up with similar ideas that consider both sides of the nature that surrounds us.
Thank you for your attention.
Sincerely,
Donna L. Tapellini, esq.