LINWOOD — If a popularity contest were held in Linwood, there is a good chance the winner would be Helen Graham Turner, who celebrated her 111th birthday over the weekend.

Well-wishers attended a birthday party in her honor at Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates, which Turner has called home since 2011. They waited in line to give the birthday girl best wishes in person, get a picture taken with her or collect one of her famous hugs.

Never shy, Turner made a grand entrance to her party with bagpipes by Jeff MacNeil, of Egg Harbor Township, who said he has been a fan of Turner pretty much his entire life.

In her 111 years, Turner has lived what she freely says is a wonderful life complete with happy and difficult times, and she remembers much of it with astonishing clarity.

When Turner began her formal education, she attended a one-room schoolhouse where there were two teachers for grades one through eight. She went to Sudlersville High School, where the Class of 1924 had 10 students. (One of her classmates was future Baseball Hall of Famer Jimmy Foxx, whom she described to her granddaughter as a real jock.)

She began a decades-long teaching career in that same one-room schoolhouse after earning her teaching certificate at Towson College (now Towson University).

"I did not pick teaching for my career, it picked me," Turner said. "I had two older brothers and my dad could not afford to have all three of us in college at the same time, so I went to get my teaching certification, which at the time was only two years."

She knew teaching in a one-room schoolhouse was not for her and moved to Pleasantville to live with her aunt and Uncle Claude Bailey, who was a typesetter for the Pleasantville Press at the time, in hopes of finding a teaching position nearby.

"I had offers to teach in Pleasantville, Margate and Atlantic City, and I picked Margate and stayed there for the rest of my career," said Turner. She retired in 1972.

She taught several grades, but she said first grade was her favorite.

"I just loved working with the first-grade children. They are like little sponges, they are fresh and unspoiled and it was just wonderful seeing them grow and learn to read," she said.

Turner said she always wanted to learn and spent her summers attending classes at the University of Wisconsin, Brown University and finally earned her undergraduate degree in education from Columbia University.

Teddy Roosevelt was in the White House when Turner was born. There have been 20 presidents during Turner's lifetime, and she remembers something about each one. So which is her favorite? She was not a fan of Richard Nixon but was very pleased that Gerald Ford pardoned the disgraced president.

"President Ford understood that as a nation we needed to move on and get past Nixon and Watergate. Our country had other things to do besides talk about Nixon. He resigned, it was time to move on," said Turner.

She smiled remembering the ticker tape parade in New York City when Gen. Dwight Eisenhower returned from World War II. "We were living in New York at the time and my daughter Nancy was born and I was in the hospital that was right along Fifth Avenue. I still remember seeing Ike in the car and all of the paper falling down and into the streets. People were just thrilled to see him."

But Turner's favorite president after some deliberation was Franklin Roosevelt. "I remember his fireside chats and I remember that he made people feel better at such a frightening time in our history," explained Turner. "The war was dragging on and people were frightened and FDR would get on the radio and speak to every person in the country and he made us collectively feel better about our lives and about our future."

Turner is a Republican now but said she was a registered Democrat decades ago and said her father-in-law that convinced her to change affiliation. She used to listen to news for a good chunk of the day but lately she has curtailed the practice saying that she really can't stand the negativity. Her suggestion about all of the jabs currently being hurled in Washington? "Why don't they just shut up and let the president do his job instead of scrutinizing every word he says? There is a lot of work to be done in Washington so let's get it done," suggested Turner. Her one favorite though is conservative host Tucker Carlson. Local radio host Harry Hurley reached out to Carlson to let him know Turner was a fan and he quickly sent her a birthday greeting.

The super centenarian was asked about the women making claims of inappropriate behavior by men that happened decades before; "They need to move on, there are allowing themselves to be stuck in the past and you can't make any progress if you remain stuck in the past," said Turner.

She has taken that same attribute of moving on and applied it to her life. When her husband Arthur passed away in 1978 Turner said she spent a very short time feeling sorry for herself and then made up her mind that she could let her sadness hold her back or she could pick herself up and move forward. "I chose to move forward in my life and it was the right decision. I don't let things bother me; it does no good to hold onto things that make you feel bad; you have to let them go. That is what I do and I enjoy every single day and every person I meet. I have lost too many friends in my lifetime but I am so lucky that every day it seems I get to make a new friend. "

Turner spends her days quietly in the morning knitting scarves for friends and welcoming visitors. She plays bingo, enjoys dancing at happy hour every Friday afternoon and trivia each evening with friends at Brandall. Johanna Johnson organizes the evening trivia and called Turner amazing, adding that presidential trivia and geography are her strongest areas. "You can't trick Helen, she has an incredible memory," said Johnson.

Brandywine Executive Director Sherry Sullivan called Turner an inspiration for not only her fellow residents and friends but for the staff as well. "Her positive attitude is amazing and we feel very fortunate to have her here with us," concluded the director.

Asked what she is looking forward to Turner just smiled and said she doesn't look forward, rather she enjoys the day she is in and the people who are part of it.