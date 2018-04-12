Some friendly neighbors of Smithville Elementary School have donated over $1,000 worth of box tops to the school's Family School Association.
The Four Seasons at Historic Smithville is located just down the street from the Smithville school. Led by resident Joan Costello, a community club called the Four Seasons Lovers of the Arts began clipping, saving and donating box tops a few years ago. Through the Box Tops for Education program, each box top is worth 10 cents to the school's FSA.
By the end of 2017, the Four Seasons group had contributed over $1,000 of Box Tops to the school, and their collections are still going strong. Four Seasons members have even partnered with Beacon Church to clip box tops from soup cans in the church's food distribution program.
Others who would like to support the Smithville FSA can place box tops in the collection box at Santori's, an envelope on the bulletin board at Galloway ShopRite, or mail them to Smithville Elementary School, c/o FSA Box Tops Chairperson, 37 S. Old Port Road, Galloway, 08205.