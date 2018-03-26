Boys Crew
Coach: Eric Somershoe
What to watch: The Mustangs' varsity program is smaller this year, while the freshman class is bigger. Somershoe said that half have graduated for last year's competitive varsity eight, but some from the 2017 junior eight will help to fill those spots.
Mainland will be led by seniors Ed McGettigan, Ethan Engel, John Kelly Jr., Mike Milhous and coxswain Molly Rosado.
Mainland finished at No. 2 in The Press Elite 11 last year, and had three All-Star boats, the junior eight, freshman eight and novice eight. Somershoe was chosen The Press boys crew Coach of the Year last spring in his first season as a head coach.
"We're looking forward to continuing the success of last year and building on it," Somershoe said. "We plan to run three eights, though we're sure about the third one. We want take the varsity eight to the next level, that's definitely our focus. Then everything will fill in after that."
The Mustangs will host the second annual Backbay Challenge boys regatta against Ocean City (last year's No. 1 in the Elite 11) on Wed. April 4 at the Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor.
Girls Crew
Coach: Chris Konicki (first year)
What to watch: The Mustangs, fourth last year in the final Elite 11, have a big program with nine seniors. Konicki plans to run five varsity boats: a varsity eight, second eight, lightweight eight and two junior eights. Mainland will have two freshman eights.
Seniors from last year's varsity eight are Lily Ludgate, Kelton Dooner and Mia Rake. Mary Minchino, M.J. Carney and coxswain Anisa Syed are back from 2017's second eight. Other seniors are Hanna Somsky, Maddie Montgomery and coxswain Sammy Schmidt.
Konicki rowed at La Salle University, graduating in 1993. He was the head coach of the Mainland boys team from 2000-2005, and also has been an assistant for the Mainland girls team and the Holy Spirit girls and boys teams.
"I would say our goal is to make the finals of Stotesbury and the Nationals," Konicki said. "Mainland hasn't been in the finals the last few years. The goal is to get as many boats into those finals as possible."
Boys Tennis
Coach: Chris Connolly
Record: 16-2
Outlook: Nikola Kilibarda returns to first singles but is recovering from an offseason foot injury. Anand Thakkar will move to second singles after winning the CAL doubles tournament with Brandon Savitch last season. Peter Liu will move from second doubles to third singles, and Chris Rha will shift from second doubles to first.
“I think the competition has improved,” Connolly said. “It will be a tough one for us in the CAL, and Group III will be a difficult run as well.”
Golf
Coach: Dan Reardon
Last season’s record: 15-2
Outlook: The Mustangs have sophomore Michael Mitnick and junior Camille O’Halloran from last season’s successful team (they finished sixth in The Press Elite 11 final rankings.) O’Halloran captured her second-consecutive Cape-Atlantic League girls individual title, and Mitnick won the South Jersey Group III individual title. Reardon said the team is rebuilding and will feature many golfers who have not played at the varsity level but that he expects the Mustangs to build around Mitnick and O’Halloran.
Baseball
Coach: Billy Kern (90-58 in six seasons)
Last season’s record: 14-9
Prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Mustangs return six starters. They feature plenty of pitching depth with Nick Atohi, Matt Lawler and Stony Brook-commit Devin Sharkey. Nick Nutile will play second base and spark the Mustangs’ lineup.
Softball
Coach: Brian Smith (first season)
Last season’s record: 16-6
2018 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: Smith joins the softball team after 19 years as an assistant coach for Mainland’s baseball team. The Mustangs have 10 seniors, including Faith Hegh (.600), a 2017 first-team Press All-Star. Senior Gillian McCarthy, who had a 2.42 ERA last season, and Bailey Arena, who filled in last season when McCarthy was injured, will be co-aces this year. Seniors Mackenzie Brennan (.451), a first-team Press All-Star last season, Gabby Monzo, Shannon Bennett and Brianna Barretta will help fill out a strong lineup.
Girls Lacrosse
Coach: Bernadette Daley
Last season’s record: 13-6
Outlook: The Mustangs return one of the best players in the CAL, senior attack Megan McIntyre-Bozzi. Bozzi, with a commit to D-I Coastal Carolina, has scored more than 100 goals each of the last two seasons and has 256 for her career. The Mustangs also have senior defender Gabrielle Cohen (58 goals, 16 assists last season) with classmates Molly O’Shea (midfield), Emily Osterman and Mary McLaughlin. Junior goalie Ciara Reeves and sophomore Robin Spector will also be key pieces.
“We’re hoping to make our mark in the CAL, show how talented we are and the kids have high hopes for the season,” Daley said.
Boys Lacrosse
Coach: Clayton Smith
Last season’s record: 14-5
Outlook: The Mustangs, No. 8 in The Elite 11, return one of the top teams in the CAL and should contend with Ocean City once again for the title. Seniors Keegan Ford (New Jersey Institute of Technology), a first-team Press All-Star, and Vincent Giunta (Georgian Court) are among Mainland’s five players going to college for lacrosse next season. Other college players are Gavin Somers (Wingate), goalie Hunter Faunce (Nuemann) and first-team Press All-Star defender Dylan Dill.