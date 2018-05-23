NORTHFIELD — Get your taste buds ready for the best new sandwich shop in town according to Chico and Sons co-owner, Rich DeCicco Jr. After nearly 18 months in the planning, Chico and Sons opened their doors at 1620 Tilton Road last week.

“Our opening week really blew our minds,” DeCicco said. “My dad and my brother and I have grown up in the food business and to have so many friends and customers who remembered us from our days in Margate, it was kind of touching.”

Rich DeCicco Sr. recently retired from a long and successful career at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, but while he was working on the casino floor he was also working at Dino’s Subs in Margate for four decades. His sons, Michael and Rich Jr. would work the same shop over the summer growing up. Now, father and sons have taken their years of experience and brought them together at Chico and Sons.

“We have always taken pride in what we do and what we served our customers. Now to be able to do that under our own umbrella, to have our own business and offer them our quality food that we have prepared, well it is kind of emotional. The fact that they remembered us and knew that we always cared about what we served is nice,” said Rich DeCicco Jr.

While they all share a strong work ethic, DeCicco explained that each of the three bring special strengths to the business.

“My dad is kind of the face of the business; he is the one customers see and interact with every day. My brother Michael is the technology guy, and I am a very hands-on guy. We can all be working and not run into each other all day because each of us is working on a different aspect and no one is stepping on anyone’s toes,” said DeCicco Jr. “Its really pretty awesome.”

One thing they do agree on is what they want the shop to be; the spot in Northfield where the atmosphere is always friendly and customers know they can depend on a consistently great sandwich. DeCicco Jr. and his father said consistency is the key not only to a great sub but to a successful business.

“Every time a customer orders a sandwich they have to be able to trust it will be the best sandwich; you make it with the best products, and you make it the way they like it consistently, that is how you let the customers know you care about them and take pride in what you do and what you create,” DeCicco Jr. said.

Acknowledging that two ventures in this same location did not fare well and closed their doors, DeCicco Jr. said he feels strongly that consistency and the comfortable atmosphere of a shop you want to go to is what will be key to their success. “We know there is a lot of work to do but we know what it takes to earn customers loyalty,” Rich DeCicco Jr. said.

The owners have included something special to show the customers they are in a sub shop unique to Northfield. Local muralist Mike Bell and Tim Smith created a Northfield themed mural just inside the door with a banner plane across the top towing a sign “Gateway to the shore” which is Northfield’s logo.

The mural includes local streets, pizza, subs, Little League teams, a homage to the bike path and the Cardinals. Also, the four corners are anchored by the initials of the Mainland Regional High School football players killed in a car crash in 2011.

“We want our customers to look up here and feel like its home,” DeCicco Sr. said.

So what are the customers telling the new shop owners? They love the Chico’s Cutlet — a hand-breaded fresh chicken breast with sharp provolone cheese, roasted red peppers and homemade broccoli rabe on a seeded sub roll. The younger Rich DeCicco said it's his favorite, and by the volume they are selling, customers agree.

But there is plenty to try on this menu like their tuna sub that is whipped to perfection and you can add a little crunch to that with chips. DeCicco challenges anyone to have a better steak. He said they tried multiple suppliers and products before settling in on what he and his partners feel is the highest quality, best steak available.

Chico and Sons is also offering JB’s Firehouse Meatballs available solo or as a meatball sub in beef or buffalo, barbecue or chicken parm.

“JB makes an awesome product and customers love them so we are happy to be able to offer them,” DeCicco Jr. said. “We also make a great pizza and that is not something most sub shops are able to do. They have good sandwiches but not great pizza. We have both and invite customers to try a slice.”

But he added that Chico’s does not forget about vegetarians. They offer a grilled vegetable sub with mushrooms, spinach, summer squash, roasted red and green peppers with provolone. There are also veggie burgers, cheese subs and seven different salads including the Bakersville, which is a house salad with blue cheese crumbles, craisins, candied walnuts, and apples with a balsamic dressing.

Chico and Sons also brought new jobs to the city with the addition of about 20 people in full- and part-time capacity. There is a second Chico and Sons opening up in the fall in Atlantic City at 3901 Ventnor Ave., adjacent to the Stockton University City Campus.

The Northfield location is open 10 a.m.–10 p.m. for dine in or take out. Free delivery is available to Linwood, Northfield, Somers Point, Margate, parts of Egg Harbor Township and parts of Pleasantville. Their phone number is 609-380-7788. Follow them on Facebook or visit chicoandsons.com.

Due to a reporting error, the spelling of DeCicco was incorrect in an earlier version of this story.