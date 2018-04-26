SOMERS POINT — Students from Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts performed in the Masterworks Festival Chorus with the New York City Chamber Orchestra at Carnegie Hall on April 22.
The audience enjoyed a performance of classic masterworks when Manhattan Concert Productions presented the Mozart Requiem at one of the greatest music halls in the world, Carnegie Hall. Forty-two Chartertech students departed Friday, April 19, and rehearsed for three days for the performance with vocalists from around the country. This was the school's 12th performance at Carnegie Hall. The students worked hard all year to prepare for the trip.