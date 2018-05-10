PR Racing and Egg Harbor Township Police Explorer Post No. 94 are hosting their first annual 10-mile running race and 5K. The race will be held Saturday, May 19, and begins at 8 a.m. inside Kennedy Park in Somers Point. Details about the race and the race course can be found on PRRacing.org.
The first racers are expected to cross the finish line, also in Kennedy Park, by 9 a.m. The rest of the field will likely finish by 11 a.m.
There are individual awards for those competing, as well as team awards. Running clubs, law enforcement team and gym members are invited to run under their own flag and compete for the team awards.
All 10-miler finishers will receive a Commemorative Finisher Medal. Race registration is still being accepted via Active.com.
If you are interested in volunteering for this event, contact the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post via its website at Post94.webs.com.