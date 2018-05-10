Community and business leaders came out in support of Go Blue for CASA and Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 19 at the Linwood Country Club in Linwood.
The event was hosted by Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties and made possible by presenting sponsors Linwood Country Club, AtlantiCare and The Ashton Fund.
CASA volunteers work to ensure children in foster care find safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.
“Go Blue for CASA helps us raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month and the 1,000 children living in foster care in Atlantic and Cape May Counties,” said CASA Executive Director Angie Waters.
“We were grateful that over 400 people attended the event to have fun, but to also learn more about how and why CASA volunteers help children living in foster care. A local adoptive mom shared her personal story of the CASA volunteer assigned to her child’s case, and the importance of that CASA. It is essential for the public to understand how vital it is for a child in foster care to have a CASA volunteer,” she said.
The event raised more than $70,000 to help recruit, train and support community volunteers who advocate for children living in foster care.
“Currently, CASA serves 625 of the 1,000 children living in foster care in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Our ultimate goal is to have a CASA for every child who needs one, so we must expand our volunteer recruitment to meet those needs. Right now, more than 300 children who live in foster care do not have a CASA volunteer, that trusted advocate who is fighting for and defending their rights,” said CASA Director of Development Lauren Crenshaw.
“Go Blue for CASA helps us raise much-need operating funds, but it also helps us stay connected to the community and encourages others to get involved. Providing advocacy for children living in foster care is definitely a community effort,” Crenshaw said.
Find out more about the work of CASA volunteers by following CASA on Facebook.com/CASA4Children and on Twitter at @CASA4Children or visiting www.AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
About Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties
Trained CASA Volunteers speak in family court on behalf of abused and neglected children in the foster care system and are dedicated to ensuring these children are placed in safe permanent homes as quickly as possible. In Atlantic and Cape May Counties, over 1,000 children are placed in foster care annually. Last fiscal year, CASA served 625 abused and neglected children with over 200 CASA Volunteers and helped place 211 children in permanent homes. For more information about CASA, visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org. CASA is a United Way Partner Agency and is partners
About National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association
The National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association is a network of almost 1,000 programs that recruit, train and support more than 76,000 citizen-volunteers who advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtrooms of their communities. The only program of its kind, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers are empowered by the courts to provide children with one-on-one advocacy. CASA volunteers see their assigned children regularly and interview all the adults who influence their lives. Volunteer advocates offer judges the critical information they need to ensure each child’s rights and needs are being attended to while in foster care, staying with the child until she is placed in a loving permanent home. For many abused children, their CASA volunteer is the only constant adult presence in their lives. For more information about the National CASA Association, readers are encouraged to visit casaforchildren.org.