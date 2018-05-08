LINWOOD — After two years on the job as Mainland Regional High School principal, Kevin Burns has asked to return to his previous job as vice principal at the school.
Burns send a a letter to Superintendent Mark Marrone and the Board of Education at the April 26 meeting requesting to step down and return to a position he held for six years prior to being appointed principal. Burns, 44, also served as the supervisor of instruction while he was vice principal.
“The Board of Education approved Kevin Burns request to return to his former position as vice principal effective July 1," Marrone said. "We thank Mr. Burns for his leadership and dedication to our students during his time as principal.”
Marrone said the personnel team on the Board of Education has not yet formulated the exact plan of how they will proceed with finding someone to fill the principal job. The high school currently has two other vice principals — Javhan O’Neil and Nathan Lichtenwalner.
School Board President Jill Ojserkis, also a member of the personnel committee, said Tuesday morning “the board is working to determine the appropriate method to fill the unexpected principal vacancy with the goal of having a principal in place by July 1st.”
Burns said the main reason for the move was he wants to be "highly effective in my No. 1 responsibility in that of a husband and father."
“Anyone who knows me will attest, I pride myself on hard work. It is a core pillar of who I am and is what helped me achieve an evaluation rating as a highly effective principal," he said. "With my second year (as principal) drawing to a close, I have come to the realization that at this point in my life with three young children, I unfortunately do not feel that I can continue to give the district that highly effective effort consistently enough in the role of principal at Mainland without it having a negative impact on my No. 1 responsibility at home. It is in that light and with regret that I requested a transfer back to my previous role as assistant principal effective July 1."
Burns said he does not want his decision to have a negative impact on the students or the staff. He added that by notifying the board in April, that should give them ample time to find a replacement, and he will do everything possible to make it a smooth transition for the next principal of the high school.
Calling it a privilege to have been the principal at Mainland for the past two years, Burns said the staff and the administration have continued to move the school in the right direction.
Some of the accomplishments Burns said he is most proud of are the professional learning groups established to improve instruction and student learning, increasing access to an analysis of student data, overhauling the high school's program of studies, rolling out structured learning experiences for seniors and implementing multi-year academic planning in the guidance department.
“I’m also particularly proud of introducing the concept of 'family meetings' among our students and staff, where we take a moment to celebrate our accomplishments and in creating a new tradition with the 'Mustang sledgehammer,' which allows students and staff to recognize the unsung heroes," Burns said. "While these efforts weren’t easy, I think they had and will continue to have a positive impact on the students and staff moving forward.”
He shared his decision with staff members last week and said the overwhelming support, kind words and thank you notes he has received have been humbling.
“The staff at Mainland is a pleasure to work with, and this community is lucky to have them,” Burns said.
Burns, a resident of Absecon, is a graduate of Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, where he earned an undergraduate and masters degree. Before joining the staff at Mainland, Burns was a middle school science and social studies teacher in the Ventnor School District. He was also a football coach at Holy Spirit High School for 12 years.