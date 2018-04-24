LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional Education Foundation will hold its annual Community Counts dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road.
The foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to enhance the educational experience of Mainland Regional High School students through a partnership with the community. The group's mission is to promote Mainland by funding student scholarships, grants to teachers and other programs that elevate the quality of education at the school.
Each year, the organization recognizes members of the Mainland community for their work to benefit the school and Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point.
This year's Community Leadership Award winner is Jack Thomas.
The Community Difference Maker award winners are Dr. Peter and Lillian Frisko, Richard J. Abuquerque, Esq., and Tom Pohlman.
The Teacher of the Year is Christopher Dennis and the Professional of the Year is Lindsey Salerno.
Tickets are $40. For reservations, please contact Debra Albuquerque at 609-402-6569 or email at debalb1@comcast.net or Ted Khoury at 609-703-5363 or ted.khoury@wfainet.com.