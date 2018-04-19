LINWOOD — Fifteen senior boys decided to step into the spot light for a chance to be crowned Mr. Mainland 2018. After a lot of laughs, some impressive talent and a round with all contestants looking their dapper best in formal wear, Joel Vasquez of Somers Point was crowned Mr. Mainland Thursday, April 12.
Vasquez performed the Michael Bublé hit, “Feeling Good” to the screams of the crowd as he walked down into the audience with his tux jacket tossed over his shoulder. Coming in second was Stefano Ferri, also of Somers Point. Ferri performed three terrific dance vignettes with a cast of friends. Taking third place was Jeff Toth of Northfield. He did his best Jimi Hendrix “All Along the Watchtower” for the appreciative crowd. The top three finishers are all veterans of the Mainland stage and involved with the Drama Club.
All of the Mr. Mainland contestants poked fun at themselves throughout the competition and put on a great show. The final segment had each of the contestants answer a random question. Jimmy Kryjer was asked what his best quality is and he said it was that he always tries to find the good in each person he meets.
For Bryce Zelig it was 'Who is the most influential person in your life?' He picked his father, saying he hoped he can some day be the kind of man his dad is.
Stefano Ferri said if he should win the lottery he would use the money to help his parents and donate to fight cancer.
Sam Watt said he would like to emulate Hugh Hefner.
Max Castellano said he was most proud that he was able to teach everyone a dance move in September and when prom rolled around and so many people did the dance he taught them it made him feel like he had accomplished something.
The event was a sell out and the funds raised supported the Mainland Students Against Destructive Decisions club.