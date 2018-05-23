LINWOOD — One of the highlights of the city’s annual Memorial Day events is the introduction of the citizen of the year. Last years deserving resident, George Butrus will be handing over the honors to the 2018 recipient, Laurie Montgomery.

“I am so honored to be recognized by the city. We live in a great town and I am happy to be a part of so many activities and organizations in Linwood,” said Montgomery Monday. The newest recipient was a bit nostalgic as well, remembering that her mother-in-law Natalie Montgomery was recognized as Linwood’s citizen of the year in the mid-1980’s. “She was a member of the planning board, was involved with Little League and Panther football. She would announce games at the park and help out in many ways. She and my father-in-law were both heavily involved in the Miss America pageants and there are many pictures with the two of them with the Miss America contestants over the years,” said Montgomery. “My in-laws are both gone now but I think they would have been very pleased.”

Currently serving as the city’s park director, Montgomery wears a lot of hats in Linwood and members of the Linwood Recreation Board said that is what earned longtime resident the honors.

Montgomery said she has been involved since her children were young and ran the Mainland United Soccer Assoc. pre-k and kindergarten program when her now 20-year-old son Jared was playing. She was a coach and the director of softball in Linwood the last year the city had a program, Linwood Street Hockey president for 8 years, a Girl Scout leader for 3 years, past president of the Linwood PTO and a member of the organization for more than 15 years and has been the food chairperson for After Prom for the past 3 years.

When not involved in all of her other pursuits in Linwood, Montgomery works part time as an instructional aide at Seaview School and the park director in Linwood.

A self-described “military brat,” Montgomery said her family moved here when her dad was named the Commander of the 177th Fighter Wing. “I was born in Tacoma, Washington and we moved around but my dad turned down opportunities to move to other locations because he knew how connected we were to Linwood and he loved it here so once we arrived in Linwood in the 1970’s we never left.”

Montgomery, 47, is married to her husband Jeff, a life-long Linwood resident and the couple have three children, Logan, Maddie and Jared.

The program recognizing the Linwood citizen of the year will be held at All Wars Memorial Park Monday, May 28 at the conclusion of the Memorial Day parade that begins at 10 a.m.

For more information about the Memorial Day plans visit linwoodcity.org.