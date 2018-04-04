LINWOOD — City Council last week introduced an ordinance that, if approved, will grant the Planning Board the powers held by the Zoning Board. The Zoning Board would be disbanded at the close of the year, a move that could save the city thousands of dollars a year going forward.
Councilman Darren Matik said the Zoning Board does not have a backlog of applicants and met only seven times in 2017. Junetta Dix, chairwoman of the Zoning Board, confirmed the light schedule and said she does not always have a quorum at meetings, several vacancies exist on the board and fewer volunteers are available to serve.
Both the Planning and Zoning boards operate within the purview of the city's land use ordinance, Dix said. The Planning Board meets to review the site plans of applicants and assure they fit within the city's ordinances. Individuals apply to the Zoning Board for relief from ordinances that may restrict what they want to do with their property, for example, if they want to exceed the coverage permitted on their lot or build higher than the city's height ordinance permits.
Appointments to the city's boards are made by the mayor, and he would be able to give consideration to members of the Zoning Board to fill future vacancies on the Planning Board. All that would be required is that any member of the Planning, Zoning or a combined board would need to complete the basic training course as required by the state within 18 months of being appointed, City Clerk Leigh Ann Napoli said.
The move to eliminate the Zoning Board is a cost savings to taxpayers, Matik said during a caucus meeting. The board secretary gets an annual salary of $10,000, and the solicitor charges $200 for every meeting and $75 for preparation of each decision and resolution and an additional $125 an hour for any other services that may be performed. Various engineering fees lie on top of the other costs.
Linwood's construction office will remain open even if the Zoning Board is dissolved. The office also houses the code enforcement officer, building; electrical, plumbing and fire inspectors; and a zoning officer to review zoning applications for residential additions such as sheds and fences. Zoning review is required for building permits, and the office has a technical assistant who handles permits, and applications and schedules inspections.
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held April 11 immediately following the 6 p.m. City Council caucus meeting in council chambers at City Hall.