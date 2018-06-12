LINWOOD — Purple power was on display Friday and Saturday at Mainland Regional High School, where the eighth annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life was held on the track.

Cancer survivors wore purple shirts during the 12-hour team walking event. Teams honored individuals and raised funds for the American Cancer Society.

With money still coming in Friday, organizer Christine Sands Bennett said they had raised $42,700. The largest team again this year was Jawsome, a team honoring Tom Cino. Team Jawsome raised $9,645. The largest individual fundraiser was Sharon Leavy, who raised $2,705.

“You give every person who is fighting cancer right now, who is a caretaker or those who have lost someone to cancer, a reason to hope," Sands Bennett said. "You are the heroes.”

+8 Mainland chariot races celebrate Roman culture LINWOOD — Mainland Regional High School Latin Club students venied, vidied and vicied their …

Hundreds filled the stands at the Mustang Corral. Guest speaker Kathy Zeigenfuse, of Egg Harbor Township, was diagnosed in 2000 while she was teaching in Ocean City and said she pushed herself to work throughout her treatment. She spoke of the support network she had in place that allowed her to make good on that vow.

“I had kids in my class that year that needed me, and I certainly needed them. My principal, my co-workers and my family were all such an important part of my team, and that is what everyone fighting this disease needs, a team,” said Zeigenfuse. “If you know someone who is battling cancer and wonder if they might appreciate a meal made for them, don’t ask, just make it and drop it off. We all need help, and we don’t want to ask.”

+8 Mainland After Prom transports students to Wild West LINWOOD — After all the glitz and glamour of the prom Saturday night, Mainland Regional stud…

She called herself blessed to be a survivor and said people in the area are fortunate to have so many community resources for those fighting cancer, such as the Shirley Mae Fund, American Cancer Society, Gilda’s Club and the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer and Heart Fund.

Relay organizers honored radiation oncologist Dr. Vasthi Wilson of AtlantiCare Cancer Center as their honorary health care champion. Wilson said she was 16, living in Arkansas and driving her grandfather back and forth to his radiation appointments nearly 100 miles each way when she set her sights on helping find a cure for cancer and making the treatment for those with cancer less traumatic.

Volunteers are needed to continue the Relay for Life. To lend a hand, email Amanda.Park@cancer.org or call 856-673-5720.