LINWOOD — The school board introduced its 2018-19 spending plan, which calls for a 2.2-cent per $100 of assessed property value increase in the school tax rate.

The $14,218,698 budget is supported by a local tax levy of $11,371,662. The district used $1,054,154 in fund balance to support the budget.

To the owner of a home assessed at the city average of $293,933, that translates to an additional $65.77 due annually to support the local school district.

Linwood Business Administrator and Board Secretary Teri Weeks said the district did receive an increase in state aid of $104,781. While that did help, the largest chunk of the budget increase, basically 1.4 cents of the 2.2 cent increase is the direct result of another drop in city ratables. The citys assessed value dipped another $11,644,200 due to successful tax appeals.

Savings were realized in through a 14.3 percent drop in the cost of supplies and textbooks as well as a 9.71 percent energy savings. The district saw benefit costs rise $255,000. Additional funding is in place for staff training next year.

Several residents voiced concern at the March 28 meeting that the budget should include more school security and possibly the district should consider adding a special Class III police officer in light of school violence around the country. Three parents also requested the board reconsider hiring a media specialist for the Seaview and Belhaven libraries, indicating that students are being shorted in both schools by using a classroom teacher rather than a trained specialist as a premier school district does . Aubrey Hiers, a district parent and librarian at the Otto Bruyns Public Library in Northfield, brought research data to share with board members and offered to invite the chairperson of the New Jersey Library Boards in to talk with board members if that would be helpful.

President Donna Ziereis said the board appreciates input from all segments of the community and will consider all concerns raised by residents.

The budget was sent to the county superintendent for preliminary approval and changes can be made prior to the public hearing that is set for Wednesday, May 2.