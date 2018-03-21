LINWOOD — Business Administrator and board secretary Teri Weeks is trying to do a little educating of residents prior to the Linwood School District introducing its budget later this month.

Weeks said that because the city changed over from a Type I to a Type II school district, there are basic accounting changes that residents should be aware as they look at both the school district and city spending plans for the upcoming year.

The business administrator explained that as a Type I school district, the city carried the debt for any financed school construction project over the years. Property owners paid for those projects in their local municipal tax levy and the debt on those projects was listed as a subset on the local tax bill.

As a Type II school district that cost will shift to the school district. Those financed projects will be reflected as debt service as a subset on the school district tax.

Weeks said that when Linwood transitioned from a Type I to a Type II school district after the November 2016 election, by law any debt that remained with the city from previously issued bond anticipation notes would become the responsibility of the school district.

The big question for residents is, of course, will this transfer cost the taxpayers more money? Weeks said no, not really because the funding for the construction projects that are being financed by the district were previously financed by the city through local tax levy. "It is really just a shift from one side of the tax bill to the other side of the tax bill but the amount remains the same," said Weeks.

The only difference that might occur would be when the district seeks permanent bonding on the $2,530,000 that is being transferred from the city to the school district in July. The cost of permanent financing is slightly higher than the short-term financing, which consisted of bond-anticipation notes, Weeks said. They can only be used for up to five years, after the five-year window, the state requires permanent bonds that mature over a longer period of time.

Initially the Linwood School District budget was slated to be introduced at a special meeting March 20, but it is now scheduled for Wednesday, March 28.