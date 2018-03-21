LINWOOD — Taxpayers are going to see a 2-cent increase in their local-purpose tax reflected on their tax bill for 2018 in Linwood.

The city spending plan of $12,961,307 calls for $8,702,694 to be raised by local-purpose taxes. The city's tax rate will increase from $0.896 to $0.916 per $100 of assessed property value. The average home in the city is assessed at $298,933 according to city CFO Anthony Strazzeri and that means a home at the average will receive an increase on the tax bill of $60 annually. City Councilman Darren Matik, who heads the budget committee, said the increase is fueled by tax appeals and the loss of ratables in the city.

Property owners in Linwood had 232 successful tax appeals in 2017 that resulted in $14,867,200 in lost ratables. Matik said that loss of ratables equates to $422,675 of lost revenue to city coffers. Matik said of the 2-cent proposed increase, the tax appeals account for 1.1 cent of that increase. The city was able to hold the line in many departments and in the case of Public Works, actually decrease the costs $121,442 due to retirements. Overall, the city's operating budget is down $136,529 over 2017.

The city's tax collection rate dropped to 97.2 percent and necessitated that the city sock away $150,000 in the budget to cover uncollected taxes.

"That $150,000 will go back into the budget next year to offset taxes if it is not used this year so while we do not lose the money, we do have to set it aside as a precaution," said the councilman.

The city took a number of cost saving measures in order to trim as much off property owners' tax bills as possible. Some of those cost savings have been achieved through shared services. Linwood will continue with the city of Northfield to share municipal courts. It will continue to use Tri-Care EMS for residents at a contracted cost of $18,000 annually. In 2009 the city paid $182,920 for EMS. Linwood has a shared agreement with Egg Harbor Township police for dispatch services that is $30,000 less than the city paid in 2014. Linwood is entering an agreement with Atlantic County Utilities Authority for sewer that will result in a savings for residents.

As Matik showed department by department where the city was finding efficiencies to save taxpayers money, he admitted that the municipality's overall portion of residents tax bill is only a small percentage, roughly 27 percent of residents' tax bills. The local and regional school take the lion's share, with 56 percent of the tax pie, and the county gets 15 percent.