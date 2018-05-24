Pictured are the first cohort of MRHS Certified First Aid Providers who completed the eight-hour training funded by the Spread the Love Foundation. They were: Zachary Giovanetti, Debbie Off, Christopher Mozitis, John Lombardelli, Deana Eckstrom, Bill Stahl, Liz Feld, Jeff Nelson, Christine Rivera, Andrew Monroe, Erika Melhorn, Terri Calvi and Eric Somershoe. The trainers were Amy Hassa and Jo-Anne Goldberg. Submitted by Jo-Anne Goldberg.