LINWOOD — In a move that will save taxpayers the cost of an additional administrator at Mainland Regional High School, district Superintendent Mark Marrone confirmed Thursday he will act in a dual capacity as the district's superintendent and the principal of the high school.

Current Mainland Principal Kevin Burns asked to step down and return to his former position as vice principal at the end of the school year.

Marrone said he was approached by the Board of Education's personnel committee to consider taking on the dual role, something no other district the size of Mainland is doing in New Jersey.

"I have a great staff with great teachers and a consistent and committed administrative team. Knowing who I have in place gives me the hope that I can accomplish this and keep Mainland moving forward," said Marrone.

The superintendent has been with Mainland for 12 years. He was hired as a supervisor of instruction and moved into the role of vice principal, principal and superintendent in 2016.

Burns joins two other administrators serving as vice principals: Jahvon O'Neill and Nathan Lichtenwalner. While the district normally has only two in that role, Marrone said the district will keep all three vice principal positions.

"We will be redefining the roles to make the best and most efficient use of their talents to meet the needs of the students and the staff," he said.

School board President Jill Ojserkis said the board is negotiating the terms of an agreement for Marrone to serve as superintendent and principal effective July 1, pending final approval by the board.

"Mark Marrone was an extraordinary principal and is well on his way to being an extraordinary superintendent, and we’re so fortunate that he has agreed to act in this dual role due to the unexpected vacancy in the principal position," Ojserkis said. "With Mark assuming this dual role, we have no learning curve, we know that we are getting the best and we are able to save the taxpayers an additional salary and save a needed teaching position.

The intent, Ojserkis said, is to structure the agreement to ensure the board will be able to monitor the effectiveness of one person acting in this dual role and be prepared to make a change if needed.

Thus far, the board has not voted on a change in Marrone's compensation given that he will be taking on more responsibility. The board will also look to assess how well Marrone is managing both positions six months into the job.

Marrone, 42, of Northfield, said he thinks he is uniquely qualified for the job and said he is not sure someone could walk in cold and manage both positions well, but his years working with the staff and the students give him a global perspective of the school and the district.

Atlantic County Executive Superintendent of Schools Robert Bumpus approved the district's plan for Marrone this past Thursday.

Marrone has a bachelor's degree from Stockton University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Seton Hall University. He has begun doctoral studies at Seton Hall.