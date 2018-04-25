042618_lns_nfcop

Patrolman William VanPelt, second from right, is recognized at the April 10 Northfield City Council meeting as the American Legion Police Officer of the Year. With the officer are, from left, Mark Doherty, commander of American Legion Post 295, Mayor Erland Chau and police Chief Paul Newman.

 Suzanne Marino / For The Current

NORTHFIELD — Patrolman William VanPelt has been recognized by City Council and the Northfield Police Department as the American Legion Police Officer of the Year.

American Legion Post 295 Commander Mark Doherty presented VanPelt with a plaque at the April 10 City Council meeting.

Police Chief Paul Newman called VanPelt a dedicated officer who has a tremendous work ethic and genuine dedication to the city and its residents as well as his fellow officers. VanPelt has the highest number of DWI arrests in the department with six thus far this year, Newman said.

VanPelt, 34, is a nine-year veteran of the department. He received a life-saving award in the past year for his efforts to revive a city resident who had stopped breathing. Mayor Erland Chau likewise praised VanPelt as an asset to the city and called him a role model for local youth. The mayor also presented VanPelt with the mayor’s commemorative coin.

