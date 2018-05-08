NORTHFIELD — Taxpayers will be digging a little deeper in their pockets next year as the local school tax rate is up 4.88 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

School officials say falling property values and cost increases fueled the uptick in taxes.

The district's 2018-19 spending plan of $14,413,843, approved by the Northfield Board of Education on May 1, calls for $9,609,682 to be raised by taxes. That amount is up 3.9 percent from the current-year budget that raised $9,272,445 from taxes.

Board Secretary and Business Administrator Linda Albright said the largest chunk of that increase is due to a drop of $16,808,100, or 1.8 percent, in the city’s total valuation.

Northfield designates May as Radon Action Month NORTHFIELD — Mayor Erland Chau announced that the month of May has been designated Radon Act…

“The drop in Northfield’s net valuation is significant and equates to 2.09 cents per $100 of the district's 4.88-cent increase,” said Albright.

After years of modest or no increases in funding, the district received additional state aid for next year, up 4.1 percent from the current year’s $3,913,230 to $4,075,335.

Other factors that fed the budget growth include student transportation costs, which jumped almost $40,000, and a 7 percent increase in employee benefit costs.

The new local school tax rate is $1.1272 per $100 of assessed property value. On a home assessed at $200,000, the local taxpayer will pay an additional $97.60 annually to support the kindergarten through eighth-grade district.

Albright said it was estimated the district will have 911 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year.

No programs were cut in the budget nor were any additional programs planned. Likewise, sports and school clubs were maintained in the budget and no major capitol projects are planned for the coming year, according to the board secretary.