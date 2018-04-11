SOMERS POINT — The Board of Education has introduced proposed 2018-19 budget that eliminates busing for students who live within 2 miles of their school and raises the tax rate 4.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

The district will save about $60,000 by eliminating courtesy busing, Business Administrator and Board Secretary Susan Irons said. She said the only students who will qualify for busing will be at the Dawes Avenue School. All of Jordan Road students are considered “walkers” as they live within the state courtesy-busing limit of two miles.

The school district also will begin charging for preschool in the upcoming year. Interim Superintendent Tom Baruffi said it was a difficult decision, but the $279 monthly charge for pre-school will hopefully make it attainable and affordable for all families while being affordable for the district to offer.

The $18,718,224 spending plan calls for a tax levy of $9,989,206. The district must also factor in debt service of $799,122 for a total $10,788,328 to be raised by local property taxes.

According to Irons, for a home assessed at the city average of $212,195, the 4.5 cent rate increase will amount to an annual increase of $95.49. The proposed spending plan will increase the tax rate from the .884 to .929. The proposed budget increases spending by 2 percent or $195,867 more than the current year.

Baruffi said a factor in the increase is the continued decline in city ratables. He said creating the annual budget requires the district to be fiscally responsible while maintaining the educational integrity of the district. The board is charged with developing an educational plan to maintain curriculum and expand programs while meeting student obligations.

Baruffi said school security is paramount and the district must ensure a safe and secure learning environment through efficient and well-maintained facilities, and that does not happen without careful planning.

In looking for ways to bring the budget in at the 2 percent cap, the superintendent said, the district had to make some difficult choices. One was looking for ways to cut expenses and another was finding avenues to increase revenue to the district to help with costs.

The Somers Point School District educates 925 students in three schools: New York Avenue, Dawes Avenue and Jordan Road. The proposed 2018-19 budget is online at sptsd.org.

The public hearing on the proposed budget is set for 7 p.m. April 26 at the Dawes Avenue School.