The Somers Point Unique Experiences Club is in need of sponsors for a benefit concert taking place Friday, Nov. 23, at Greate Bay Country Club in Mays Landing.
The club is hosting an evening of street corner a cappella harmony, featuring three Philadelphia-based a cappella groups. An Evening of A Cappella and Doo Wop in Memory of Lou and Chuck will benefit The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation and will be held in honor of Lou DeScioli and Chuck Donovan, who both passed away from pancreatic cancer.
Presenting sponsorship ($1,000) and supporting sponsorships ($500) are being sought to underwrite this event. For more information or to partner with the club, contact Nick Regine at 609-233-1820.